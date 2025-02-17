Badshah faces backlash for shouting ‘Free Samay Raina’ during live concert

The controversy over Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia’s vulgar comments on the show has taken over the internet. Following Allahbadia’s comment on the show, the Youtuber, host Samay Raina, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, who was also a panellist during the episode are facing massive backlash. The trio has also attracted police complaints as the incident continues to make headlines. Following this, several celebrities have backed Allahbadia and Raina, criticising the mounting backlash over a mistake for which Allahbadia has apologised. Amid the controversy, Badshah shouts ‘Free Samay Raina’ during a live concert. Following this, several fans took to social media to criticise him and remind him that Raina is not in police custody.

For the unversed, previously, Badshah joined Samay Raina as one of the panellists in one of the episodes. Moreover, the singer had previously collaborated with Raina for the music video ‘Baawe,’ alongside rapper Raftaar. The bond between them is evident and the rapper’s comment doesn’t come as a surprise.

Recently, Badshah performed at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat. At the end of his performance, he took a moment to express solidarity with the comedian. As the concert wrapped up, Badshah shouted, “Free Samay Raina.” His comment sent the crowd into a frenzy, igniting cheers. Several fans captured the moment on their phones, and soon, a video of the incident started going viral on the internet. In the viral clip, fans can see Badshah addressing the energetic crowd. He said, “I love you, Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina.”

BADSHAH TALKING ABOUT SAMAY RAINA️ pic.twitter.com/BQHB67d0Lf — Premi (@HipHop_Premi) February 16, 2025



Following this, several social media users commented on Badshah’s remarks. A user shared the clip on social media and wrote, “Ain’t no way Badshah said ‘Free Samay Raina’ at the end of the concert! LFG!!!” Another wrote, “Free Samay…Par abhi tak jail to nahi hui hai. (But he has not been arrested yet).”

Earlier, Raftar also shared a cryptic post on social media about people’s tendency to enjoy the downfall of successful people. He wrote, “People often enjoy seeing successful individuals fail…It’s worth reflecting on why we feel this way, questioning whether it’s about justice or soothing our own insecurities.” While he did not take names, the timing of the post aligning with the controversy fuelled the fire.

Meanwhile, following the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology for his comment. However, the backlash continues to mount with several FIRs being lodged against the influencers. Moreover, taking to X, Samay Raina also announced that he has removed all videos of India’s Got Latent from the internet. He wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all ‘India’s Got Latent’ videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”