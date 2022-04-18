Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022: Shehnaaz Gill shines in light grey dress

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022: Shehnaaz Gill shines in light grey dress

Shehnaaz choose beautiful Indian wear in grey color and looked every inch beautiful at the event.

SNS | New Delhi | April 18, 2022 2:56 pm

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022, Shehnaaz Gill

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022, Shehnaaz Gill (SNS)

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022: Baba Siddique’s Iftar bash saw some of the biggest names in attendance, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and more stars. Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame after her stint in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss season 13 also arrived for the party.

Shehnaaz choose beautiful Indian wear in grey color and looked every inch beautiful at the event. She kept her makeup subtle and left her gorgeous tresses loose. To complete her look, she accessorized it with jhumkas and also carried a blingy clutch.

Shehnaaz’s grey Patiala suit set features a short Kurti decorated with sequinned embroidery done in geometric patterns. It comes with a wide U neckline, long embellished sleeves, short hem length, and a fitted silhouette hugging the star’s curves.

Here are the pics: 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

Baba Siddique Iftaar 2022
Shehnaaz Kaur Gill (SNS)

 

The bash was attended by several other celebs too from the B-town.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Shehnaaz gill calls Katrina Kaif as 'Punjab ki Katrina' after marrying Vicky Kashual
SidNaaz chemistry in unreleased song 'Habit' leaves fans emotional
As Shehnaaz breaks down at cremation, friends recall the prefect SidNaaz chemistry