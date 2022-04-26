Is B-town favourite couple Sid and Kiara Parted their ways?

Favourite B-town couple have now reportedly called it quits. Yes, you have read that absolutely right.

After meeting on the sets of Shershaah, the link-up rumours of both the actors flared up like wildfire across Bollywood. Sid and Kiara might not have made their relationship official, yet all those cheesy comments on each other’s posts, being clicked on dinner dates, and those romantic getaways together spoke volumes about their alleged relationship.

As the breakup rumours of the couple gain momentum, the two have shared cryptic posts on their respective social media handles.

Sidharth shared a stunning picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey on his Instagram. Kiara shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot where she can be seen in a garden appreciating the beauty of bougainvillaea.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote in his caption, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin”.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani posted a gorgeous image of herself enjoying the beauty of nature and captioned the post as, “Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love.”Neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Once during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth talked about his equation with Kiara and what he would like to change about their equation.

According to source , Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them.”

However, whether or not they have separated, there is still a mystery since they haven’t confirmed the same yet!