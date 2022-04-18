B-town celebrities attended Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash

Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash: Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party is one of the most popular and talked about events in B-town. Baba Siddique is a Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

However, on Sunday several films and television celebrities attended the Iftaar bash thrown by Baba Siddique. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen at a party for the first time this year, Salman Khan including several other Bigg Boss fame celebrities from various seasons was also spotted. From Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to Shehnaaz Gill Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Pratik Sehajpal, all were present at the party.

While Shehnaaz arrived in a cream kurta-salwar and dupatta paired with matching jhumkis. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also posed for a couple of pictures. Tejasswi was in a shimmery beige lehenga, and Karan was in a patterned white kurta pyjama. Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin also came together for a picture with Tejasswi. Aly was in a black pathani kurta pyjama, while Jasmin was in a pink anarkali. Pratik Sehajpal was seen in a grey kurta pajama and had a friend in a white lehenga for company.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also arrived at the party wearing an all-black attire. In other pictures, television actors Hina Khan, Esha Gupta, and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu were seen posing for the camera. The venue for this year’s bash was Taj Lands End. Other celebrities such as Rashami Desai, Sana Khan, her husband Anas Sayed, Urvashi Dholakia, and others, also attended the event.

Baba Siddique took to his Instagram and posted a series of posts related to the Iftar party. In one post he is seen with Shah Rukh Khan and in the other, he is seen with Salman Khan.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baba Siddique (@babasiddiqueofficial)