Ayushmann on his US music tour: This is like homecoming for me

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to enthrall fans with his music tour in the U.S., shared that the concert feels like a homecoming for him, as he used to perform in musicals during college.

On Wednesday, the ‘Bala’ actor was spotted at Mumbai Airport, jetting off in style to the US with his band Ayushmann Bhava. The tour will kick off in Chicago on November 14. Ayushmann along with his band will tour across four other cities after Chicago which include New York, San Jose, New Jersey & Dallas until November 24.

Sharing what he’s most excited about for his upcoming tour, the actor expressed, “As an artiste, I always look forward to connecting with people who appreciate my music and movies. I like to see their reactions first hand. I have tried, very carefully, to nurture them through my work and my efforts in reaching out to them. Making music and touring is definitely one big opportunity for me to meet people, interact and engage with them while showing them who I am, what my core is, through my music. Moreover, I have also done musicals in college, so this is like homecoming for me!”

Khurrana debuted as a singer with the song “Pani Da Rang” from his debut movie, “Vicky Donor.”

Speaking about music being his passion, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor stated, “I always wanted to be an actor, but music is my parallel passion. It is very important for everyone to have a parallel passion and I am glad that I have been gifted with the skills of songwriting, singing and performing on stage. Stage will always be my first love because it is instant gratification for people when you perform and I am glad I get this opportunity to tour and interact with my admirers and Bollywood lovers across the world.”

This marks Ayushmann’s second tour in the U.S.

Discussing his return to the country and what audiences can expect from the experience, Ayushmann said, “This is my second US tour and I am also very excited because I am going there after eight years to perform my songs, sing, interact and also discuss life and poetry. I want people to go through a whirlwind of emotions and tell those who couldn’t be there that they missed something special. If I could do that, my music would have touched their hearts.”