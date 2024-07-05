Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem on India’s T20 WC victory goes viral; crosses 20 million views

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has long mesmerised his audience with his beautiful singing and excellent acting. He also brings different types of social messages with his movies.

Recently, the India cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. On India’s victory, Khurrana in his poetic style congratulated the team in the form of a poem posted on the actor’s official social media post on June 30.

Ayushmann’s (32) poem has received the love of millions as it crossed 20 million views on Instagram.

The “Dream Girl” star also thanked his followers in response to his poetry becoming viral.

Khurrana commented, “I could not sleep for a long time on the night India won the T20 World Cup,” in reference to this poem. “I felt that our hearts beat just for India, and this has happened after many years, so this seemed very personal to me. I wanted to write something when I got up to honor the Indian cricket team for their tenacity and talent, which have elevated our country to glory.”

Ayushmann shared a video and recited this special poem, “When Kohli said ‘Ben Stokes’ in the semi-final, all the critics had made fun of him, in this final, Kohli showed his huge form, understand dear, this is all life, shade and sunshine. Pandya has also been told a lot in the last few months, but in the final, he has shown his flair. And if there is a moustache, then it should be like Hardik’s, otherwise not, and if there is bowling then it should be like Bumrah’s or else not, and often.”

He concluded his poem by writing “I and my loneliness often talk about what would have happened if my catch had not been taken, it happens bro, everyone is together in the match”.

Ayushmann is the recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2013 and 2019, and Times named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.