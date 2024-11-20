Ayushmann Khurrana stops NYC concert mid-way after fan throws dollars at him

Ayushmann Khurrana has been away from the silver screen this year. Since his 2023 film, ‘Dream Girl 2,’ the actor-singer has been busy serenading global fans with his mesmerizing vocals. The actor is currently touring parts of the United States of America with his musical band, Aayushman Bhava. His tour includes multiple venues including Chicago, New York, and San Jose. In his recent NYC concert, an unanticipated and unfavourable incident took place.

While the fans were in awe of Khurrana’s musical prowess, one fan took it too far with his admiration. In a flashy display of wealth, one attendee showered the ‘Pani Da’ hitmaker with dollars. Following this, the singer paused his concert and addressed the issue politely and tastefully. He took a moment to urge the fan to refrain from doing so and rather donate the money to charity. He implicitly also called out his condescending attitude by asking him to make good use of the money without beating drums about it.

In a video going viral on social media, Khurrana can be seen halting his performance to address the incident. He says, “Paaji, aisa na karein yar. Please don’t do this. Aise na karo aap, aap uska charity kar dein, kuchh kar dein, ye mat karein aap please. (Give it to some charity or somewhere else. Please don’t do this). I love you. Aapki bahut saari izzat hai, par aap isko please charity khul ke karein aap, bina kisi ko bataye, bina kisi ko dikhaye. Main kya karunga iska? (I respect you a lot, but please give this to charity without telling anyone or showing anyone. What would I do with it?”. The ‘Andhadhun’ actor’s polite response attracted applause and loud cheers from the audience.

Moreover, the person who shared the video also reflected on the issue. The user wrote, “It’s disheartening to see such a disrespectful act at a live concert. During Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent NYC performance, a fan threw a bunch of dollars on stage while he was singing. Instead of enjoying the music, this individual chose to flaunt their wealth in a tasteless manner.”

Further, the user added, “Ayushmann, known for his humility and grace, paused the show and politely requested the audience to consider donating to charity instead of such frivolous gestures. His response was not only classy but also highlighted the importance of using wealth for good. Let’s hope this incident serves as a reminder to everyone attending live events to respect the artists and the experience for all.”

Taking to the comment section, several users have lauded Ayushmann Khurrana for handling the situation with utmost grace. While one wrote, “He is such a gem person. Very well answered,” another penned, “Truly Ayushmann.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana’s last was the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Raaj Shaandiliyaa helmed the title starring Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The actor recently kickstarted the shooting for his upcoming untitled action drama. In the film, he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan. Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing the title and Aakash Kaushik is working at the helm. Moreover, he also has the horror comedy film ‘Thama’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.