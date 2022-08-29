Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Indian team’s ‘Kala chashma’ celebration

Celebratory scenes were witnessed across the country after Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Social media also flooded with posts hailing men in blue’s remarkable win.

One of the congratulatory posts that win many hearts is of Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a video in which she along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee can be seen dancing to the song ‘Kala Chashma’, quite like the Indian team did after completing a successful tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI series owing to a thrilling win in the final match a few days ago.



“Jeet gaya India,” she captioned the clip.

‘Kala Chashma’, which is now becoming a party anthem of sorts for winning teams, is from the 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ , and features on-screen Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in dark shades grooving to the hit number.

If reports are to be believed, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in ‘Dream Girl 2’. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Dream Girl’ was released in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

The film revolves around a male actor who plays female roles in local drama, and the situation turns dramatic after the man, Ayushmann, takes up a job at a “hotline” and men start liking the voice.