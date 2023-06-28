Asin deletes pics with husband Rahul on Instagram. Couple to get divorced?

Ghajini fame, actress Asin Thottumkal is now in the news after rumours of divorce with husband Rahul Sharma emerged. Recently the actress deleted all photos of her husband Rahul from Instagram, which has now added fuel to the fire. Asin has also removed her wedding pictures from her social media profile, which has left fans wondering if the couple is heading for a divorce.

The actress has only kept one picture with Rahul, which she posted for late Rishi Kapoor, which is on her page now. Now, Asin’s Instagram page is full of photos of her daughter, Arin. The actress is yet to react to the rumours.

Asin married Micromax founder Rahul Sharma in the year 2016. Asin also joined Rahul in his business after marriage. Their love story started in the year 2012 through Akshay Kumar. Akshay and Rahul Sharma were very close friends. It was Akshay who introduced Asin to Rahul and also advised them to date. Akshay Kumar also attended the marriage of this couple. According to reports Asin was going to Dhaka by private jet in connection with the movie ‘Housefull 2’ Akshay Kumar was also with him there she met Rahul and after dating for few years she got married.