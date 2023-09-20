Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Kaala Paani’ starring Mona Singh will stream from Oct 18

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar, who is the part of diverse star cast of upcoming series ‘Kaala Paani’, which is set to release on October 18, called it an “intriguing project.”

Beyond the sparkling blue waters and glistening golden sands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an enthralling story of survival is set to unfold.

The makers announced the release date of ‘Kaala Paani’ on Wednesday.

Helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani and is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, ‘Kaala Paani’ will have audiences embark on a journey to Andaman Nicobar Islands.

But everything is not all smooth sailing on this island – chaos ensues as social order crumbles, leaving its inhabitants trapped and isolated from the outside world.

Talking about his association with the series, Ashutosh said: “Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience’s viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was, and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it.”

Mona shared: “‘Kaala Paani’ is a show that will immerse you in a world where every moment, decision, and heartbeat holds the key to survival in an unforgiving environment. Participating in a project that keeps you perpetually on the edge is an absolute rush.”

“With a groundbreaking plot supported by the creative minds of Sameer, Amit and the Netflix team, this show provided me with the opportunity to stretch my limits as an actor, resulting in an incredibly exhilarating journey,” added Mona.

It also stars Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith among others. ‘Kaala Paani’ is set to premiere on Netflix on October 18.