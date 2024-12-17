Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam to perform live in Dubai this December

Legendary playback singers Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam are ready to take the stage together for a one-of-a-kind live concert in Dubai this December.

The event, scheduled for December 29, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena, promises to be a grand celebration of timeless music, ushering in the new year with unforgettable melodies.

Asha Bhosle, known for her rich and versatile voice, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, calling it a unique opportunity. “Sharing the stage with Sonu will be a wonderful experience and will create new memories in Dubai, likely for the first and last time. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for our audiences in the UAE,” she said.

Reflecting on her musical journey, she added, “Coming from a world-class musical family, singing came naturally to me as music was so deeply ingrained in our lives. Now, I’m at a stage where I want the next generation to carry forward this art and continue entertaining audiences. Music flows through my veins, and performing on stage gives my life purpose.”

Fans can expect a night filled with powerful renditions of some of their most beloved songs. The duo is going to revive the magic of classic Bollywood music.

Joining them will be Zanai Bhosle, Asha’s granddaughter, who will bring a fresh, youthful energy to the performance.

Sonu Nigam, who has been a fan of Asha Bhosle for years, shared his excitement about the upcoming show. “It is truly an honor to perform alongside a legend like Asha ji. She has changed the music culture of our country. I am not just excited to share the stage with her, I am thrilled to witness the magic we’ll create for the UAE audience,” he said.

Nigam also emphasized the concert’s significance. He said, “The idea behind this concert is to create new memories while celebrating the old ones. The UAE has always been incredible, showering me with love every time I’ve performed here. I promise this evening will be an unforgettable experience, one of the most memorable nights of your life.”

The concert is being organized by PME Entertainment and is presented by BNW Developments & Burj Mayfair Real Estate.