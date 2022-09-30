Ash King: ‘Ae Pagli’ from ‘Maja Ma’ reflects purity and innocence of young love

Singer Ash King, who has lent his vocal prowess for the song ‘Ae Pagli’ from the Madhuri Dixit-starrer ‘Maja Ma’, said that the number reflects the purity and innocence of young love.

‘Ae Pagli’ has been supervised by Akashdeep Sengupta, composed by Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The vocals are by Ash King and Prakriti Kakar. The music video featuring the young and good-looking pair, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh, choreographed by the very talented Piyush and Shazia.

Ash King said: “For me, ‘Ae Pagli’ from the movie Maja Ma isn’t just another romantic track. It is a song that truly reflects the purity and innocence of young love, the thrill and the excitement of being with someone who leaves your pulse racing with a single look!”

“The lyrics blend beautifully with the rhythmic composition, turning this romantic ballad into a playful, alluring interaction between a couple in love. ‘Ae Pagli’ is woven beautifully into the movie’s narrative and I am sure that with Prime Video taking it worldwide, audiences from all over will feel its magic!”

Prakriti added the peppy soundtrack had her humming it long after the recording was over.

“I am absolutely sure that this song will have listeners swaying to the beautiful lyrics penned by Kumaar and the pulsating music, wonderfully composed by Gourov Dasgupta. It is a light-hearted, fun, track that will have everyone falling in love all over again.”

Gourov Dasgupta, the composer of the song ‘Ae Pagli’ said: “The composition is very close to my heart and the song has been brought to life by two very gifted singers – Ash and Prakriti. I am thankful to the dynamic team of Maja Ma, especially Anand Tiwari, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Dimple Mathias and Akashdeep Sengupta for bringing me on board for this track.”

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

It boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

The Hindi Amazon Original movie will drop on October 6 on Prime Video.