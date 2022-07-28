Articulate and versatile Taapsee Pannu, grows bigger with every film

‘Coming of age for any actor is the stage that every artist waits for. It is a long journey though, but few attain that maturity early in their career with only the first few projects of their career. Debuting in 2010, Taapsee Pannu is one such Indian actor who has already attained the unofficial title of ‘veteran actor’ at a young age when she is yet to go a long way in her career. With the mature articulation of her characters through the body of her work Pannu has achieved the mark when an actor is known for her bankability and versatility.

The actress is flying like a busy bee for the promotion of her latest project-Dobaara, a joint venture of Ektaa R Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap. The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage which will release on August 19.

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the comedy movie Chashme Baddoor. It was Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer Pink in the year 2016 which became a turning point for Taapsee. She never looked back since and worked on other critical and commercial hits including Judwaa 2, Badla, Saand ki Aakh, Mission Mangal, and Manmarziyan. Her upcoming movie includes Thappad and Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam directed by Raghavendra Rao after a short stint of modeling, Since then, she has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed Tamil films such as Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju, and Mr. Perfect.

Taapsee has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries as well. She also worked as a software professional and also pursued a career in modeling before becoming an actress.

Her Tamil film Aadukalam won six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards. She has also worked in a Malayalam film and has been signed on for three Telugu films and a Hindi film. She was awarded Most Enthusiastic Performer-Female Award at the 2014 Edison Awards for her performance in the Tamil film Arrambam (2013). In 2015, she starred in the critically and commercially successful film Baby.

Known for being outspoken, Tapsee has in her kitty a variety which is displayed in the choice of her roles.

Tapsee, has been recognised forher talents through awards like Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish, Style Trailblazer in 2019 and GQ Style and Culture Awards for excellence in acting for Badla and Manmarziyaan in 2019.

During her modeling career, she appeared in a number of commercials and won titles such as “Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face” and “Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin” in 2008.