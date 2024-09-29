Arshad Warsi clarifies ‘joker’ remark about Prabhas

Arshad Warsi has finally opened up about the controversy sparked by his comments regarding the highly anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor faced significant backlash after his remarks during an interview last month, where he expressed disappointment in Prabhas’ performance, referring to him as “a joker” in the film. This comment didn’t sit well with fans and members of the Telugu film industry, who criticized him for his choice of words.

While walking the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2024, Warsi took a moment to clarify his stance. He emphasized that his criticism was aimed at the character Prabhas portrayed, rather than the actor himself.

“Everybody has their own point of view, and people like to interpret noise,” he stated. “I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again. When we give a bad character to a good actor, it’s heartbreaking for the audience.”

His initial remarks came to light when he had to name a film he found disappointing. Warsi identified ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, expressing admiration for Amitabh Bachchan’s performance but lamenting the characterization of Prabhas’ role.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi epic inspired by Hindu mythology and set in a post-apocalyptic future in the year 2898 AD. It features an impressive cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, along with cameo appearances from actors like Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.

Warsi’s comments have drawn mixed reactions, particularly from the Telugu film fraternity. Prominent figures, including actors Nani and Sudheer Babu, voiced their disappointment, urging him to be more considerate in his critiques.

Amidst the controversy, Arshad Warsi is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming role in ‘Jolly LLB 3’.