Producer Bhushan Kumar has signed Two States actor Arjun Kapoor and Marjaavaan actress Rakul Preet Singh for a yet-untitled film. This is for the first time that the audience will watch Arjun and Rakul together on the big screens. The duo has been paired romantically in the film.

On November 6, the filmmakers announced the new project and now they have already started shooting for it. Film critic and trade analyst took to his official Twitter handle to share the news along with a picture featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet… The film – not titled yet – is directed by Kaashvie Nair… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham… Starts this month. pic.twitter.com/kNgCsTjEFf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2019

On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of the film. Arjun shared a collage featuring him and his co-actor Rakul Preet. In the picture, both the actors can be seen making funny faces.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Picture Shuroo… other information bhi upload hogi soon (sic).”

Meanwhile Rakul also shared the same picture on her official Instagram handle.

Bhushan Kumar also took to his official Twitter handle to share a few pictures from the film sets. While in the first photo, Bhushan was seen along with co-producer Madhu G Bhojwani holding a clapperboard in hand, the second one featured John Abraham and Monisha Advani with the team.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Let this family dramedy begin Wishing the team lots of luck, as the shoot for our yet untitled film starts today (sic).”

The yet-to-be-titled film, touted as a family dramedy (drama+comedy), will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolharpure and Zeenat Aman. Arjun was last seen in India’s Most Wanted this year, which was directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, was recently seen in Milap Zaveri’s film Marjaavaan, that released on November 15. Marjaavaan also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.