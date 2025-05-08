Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid India-Pakistan tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Arijit Singh has made the tough call to postpone his highly anticipated Abu Dhabi concert, originally scheduled for May 9, 2025.

This follows his previous decision to cancel his Chennai show due to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April. The renowned singer took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, expressing his regret and gratitude for their understanding during these challenging times.

In his heartfelt message, Arijit Singh assured fans that the concert at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi would have a reschedule, with new dates to be out soon. He also gave fans the option to request a full refund for their tickets within a week, beginning May 12, 2025.

The singer’s team promised that all purchased tickets would be valid for the rescheduled date, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding current events.

Arijit’s post read: “We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time… We look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon.”

The decision to postpone comes after a series of significant developments on the global stage. Just days before Arijit made the announcement, India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to heavy artillery exchanges across the Line of Control. Pakistan’s counteractions included missile and drone attacks aimed at military targets in northern and western India, all of which were reportedly neutralized.

Arijit isn’t the only artist to alter their plans following the heightened tensions. Shreya Ghoshal, too, canceled her Surat concert as part of her All Hearts Tour, while AP Dhillon postponed the release of his upcoming album.

Despite the uncertain circumstances, Arijit’s team reassured fans that the singer will be returning to the stage as soon as it was safe and appropriate to do so.

Fans have been incredibly supportive, and many are already looking forward to the rescheduled concert.