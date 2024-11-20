AR Rahman and wife announce separation after 29 years of marriage

Celebrated Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

The couple who tied the knot in 1995, have three children. It was Banu who first announced the split which was followed by a joint statement released by their lawyer, Vandana Shah. The joint statement said Saira and Rahman took the difficult decision to separate after ‘significant emotional strain in their relationship.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time…they emphasise that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony,” said the statement with a request to the public to understand and respect their privacy during this challenging time as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.

Advertisement

Taking to ‘X’, Rahman said, “We had hoped for a grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end.. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” Further, he also thanked friends for their kindness and for respecting privacy as he and Banu walk through this fragile chapter.