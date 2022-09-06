Applause Entertainment greenlights crime procedural – ‘Trail of an Assassin’

The assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is well known and yet there are many hidden truths behind this event that shook the world.

Putting a spotlight on the immediate aftermath of this heinous crime, Applause Entertainment, greenlights a crime procedural, based on writer Anirudhya Mitra’s recently launched book – ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’, Published by HarperCollins Publishers India Private Limited.

The content studio recently announced an exciting slate including Tanaav, Gandhi, and Scam 2003, and has now acquired the rights to Anirudhya Mitra’s book.

Director Nagesh Kukunoor adds, “I look forward to taking on this gritty and thrilling piece of storytelling, adapted from Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. It has always been an enriching and creatively satisfying experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment and excited to see how this one unfolds.”

Author Anirudhya Mitra says, “With Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’ I’ve tried to provide the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India. The audio-visual format enables the story’s numerous facets and layers to be presented in a more nuanced and engrossing manner. With Applause Entertainment’s reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial; expertise, I’m confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us.”

The series will be a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins, and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout.