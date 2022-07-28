Hansal Mehta to direct Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

Applause Entertainment recently announced a monumental biopic on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books ‘Gandhi before India and ‘Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World.

With Pratik Gandhi headlining the multi-season series, Applause Entertainment announces Hansal Mehta as the director and showrunner of the upcoming project.

After the success of Scam 1992, the acclaimed filmmaker and the venture have come together again to bring to life this epic saga. Set in the period of the Indian Independence struggle, Applause will produce “Gandhi” at an international standard for a global audience and film it extensively across several Indian and foreign locations.

Also joining the creative team is Siddhartha Basu, regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Television Quizzing’. He joins the project as the historical consultant, factual advisor, and creative consultant. Siddhartha reunites with Sameer Nair after 22 years of the cult show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sameer Nair said, “The making of Gandhi will be an emotional experience, and when a series of this magnitude and importance is made, it needs people who truly believe in its import. With Hansal’s directorial vision, Pratik’s delicately nuanced performance, and Siddhartha Basu joining the creative process, we are excited to bring Gandhi’s, and India’s journey, to a global audience.”