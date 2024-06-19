Apeksha Niranjan, Bharatnatyam maestro, enthralls with ‘Nayanam’

Renowned Bharatnatyam artist Apeksha Niranjan mesmerized audiences with her captivating performance titled “Nayanam” at the Stein Auditorium in the Indian Habitat Centre, Delhi, on Friday, June 14th, 2024. This thematic exploration delved into the intricate expressions and emotions conveyed through the language of the eyes.

Apeksha’s performance was a tapestry woven with grace and emotion. The evening commenced with an enchanting alaripoo, depicting the diverse forms of divine eyes. The Varnam segment was a portrayal of the myriad sentiments expressed through the eyes, evoking a spectrum of emotions.

A special highlight was a presentation featuring Polish folk music, narrating the tale of a young girl awaiting her lover with anticipation. The recital also featured a segment dedicated to a Sur Das bhajan, illustrating the profound love of a devotee for their deity.

Audiences were enthralled by Apeksha Niranjan’s expressive rendition, praising her ability to convey intricate emotions through her eyes alone. Many remarked that her portrayal was so evocative that it transcended the need for verbal explanation. Apeksha, fondly referred to as the “queen of expressions” by her admirers, left a lasting impression with her emotive performance and seamless storytelling.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities including Sebastian Domzalski, Chargé d’affairs to India at the Poland embassy in New Delhi, along with his wife Mrs. Maria Domzalski, and Magdalena Filipczuk, Director of Polish Institute New Delhi.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Leela Venkatraman and Shrimati Manjari Sinha, renowned dance critics, as well as Shrimati Theba Devi, Head of the Dance Department at the Sangeet Natak Academy, and Marie Elangovan, a distinguished Bharatnatyam dancer and teacher from Delhi.

“Nayanam” by Apeksha Niranjan was not just a performance but a journey through the subtle nuances of human emotion, masterfully depicted through the artistry of Bharatnatyam. With her unparalleled talent and emotive storytelling, she continues to enchant audiences, leaving them spellbound with each graceful movement.