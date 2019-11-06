The celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying their vacation in Bhutan. The photos of the duo are circulating on social media. After sharing one of their experiences while trekking uphill, they posted a story of the hospitality they received from the strangers.

And after waiting the entire day, Anushka finally shared a birthday post for Virat.

On November 5, Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday. His wife Anushka took to her official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for him, along with some beautiful pictures of them, all the way from Bhutan.

Alongside the photos, Anushka wrote, “This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance .Happy Birthday my love (sic).”



The duo is seen lighting diyas in a monastery.

On early Tuesday, Virat Kohli also took to his official Instagram handle to share a cute picture with his lady love, enjoying tea together.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you, everyone, for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart (sic).”