Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for creating the modern day classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Gulaal’ and ‘No Smoking’, is once again set to visit the French Riviera as his next film ‘Kennedy’ starring Sunny Leone has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival’s Twitter handle made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. They tweeted: “KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023.” The film will be a part of the midnight screening section. Kashyap has been a regular at Cannes.

While his magnum opus ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival, the anthology film ‘Bombay Talkies’, on which he served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. ‘Ugly’ released a year after ‘GoW’ and was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival where it also received a standing ovation. His ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ also premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about the film festival, which is set to be held from May 16, it will showcase films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Steve McQueen. Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16.

The Cannes Film Festival is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals across the world and is part of the Big 3 European film festivals besides Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale.