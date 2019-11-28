After Netflix film anthology Lust Stories created much buzz among fans, makers have decided to return with another set called the Ghost Stories. Filmmakers- Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap released a promo teaser announcing the release date of their upcoming feature.

The filmmakers also teased the storyline of their project, which is being dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama, while announcing the release date via a video.

The video starts with Kashyap saying “last year we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun”.

To which, Karan added: “You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us.”

“We ventured into a space that none of had been in before. I really liked making the film,” Zoya said.

Dibakar explained the premise of the project by saying “it is about things that are not really human”.

They went on to give hints about the plot.

“I don’t think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again,” Karan said, suggesting that his peice will centre on something horrorsome about Indian wedddings. Kudos to the idea as the big Indian wedding season has begun.

“Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running,” Zoya exclaimed, while Anurag said: “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore.”

“Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food,” Dibakar Banerjee added.

The film series stars Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

Anurag also shared the video teaser on his official Instagram account and wrote, “Is it just me or is it getting chilly in here?.. #GhostStories will be streaming on Netflix, January 1st 2020.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also shared a snapshot from his film featuring Sobhita Dhulipala rocking a cradle. The monochrome picture breathes eerieness in the frame and is captioned, “THE CRADLE WILL ROCK”.. #GhostStories.”

Karan also shared a glimpse of his key actor, Mrunal Thakur and captioned it, “When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020…. there’s something unexpected and unknown that’s going to be unleashed into the night. #GhostStories only on Netflix.”

Just like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories will also consist of four short films.

It is the third collaboration, after Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories for Netflix and RSVP production house.

Ghost Stories will go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020.