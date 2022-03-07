Anupam Kher turns 67, shares his fitness journey with pics of chiselled body

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, shared pictures of himself exhibiting his chiselled body.

The senior actor is known to follow a strict fitness regime and the recent pictures are a testimony to his grit and passion for fitness.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a set of two pictures as he wrote a long note in the caption, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.”

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Anupam furthered his caption, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself.”

Acquainting his followers with his fitness journey, the actor added in the caption, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”

On the work front, Anupam will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is set to debut in theatres on March 11.