Anoushka Shankar stuns in bold yellow Dior at 2025 Grammys!

The 2025 Grammy Awards are in full swing in Los Angeles, and Anoushka Shankar made a stunning entrance on the red carpet.

The British-American sitarist turned heads in a striking custom yellow gown by Dior, radiating elegance as she arrived at the prestigious event.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Anoushka Shankar posted pictures of her look, captioning them, “GRAMMY day is here and what a total dream to be dressed in custom @dior.”

Beyond her fashion statement, Anoushka has plenty to celebrate this year. She has earned two Grammy nominations—one for ‘Ch II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn’ and another for ‘A Rock Somewhere’.

Fellow Indian musician Ricky Kej is also in the spotlight, receiving his fourth Grammy nomination for ‘Break of Dawn’.

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row, the 2025 Grammys are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The star-studded evening will also contribute to wildfire relief efforts in California.

The ceremony features electrifying performances from Billie Eilish, Shakira, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter are among other top contenders.

Adding to the glamour, major stars like Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA will take the stage as presenters.

For music lovers in India, the Grammys will have a live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM.