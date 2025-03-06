Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Gulabi’ look reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput

Television actress Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a stunning series of photos in a pink outfit but what truly caught everyone’s attention was her caption—an emotional nod to her late ex-partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dressed in a short pink dress against a perfectly coordinated pink backdrop, Ankita radiated elegance in the pictures. Alongside the post, she playfully wrote, “When my outfit and background took, ‘Main bhi gulabi, Tu hai gulabi, Din bhi gulabi hai, gulabi yeh kehar’ seriously.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

The caption, referencing the song “Gulabi” from Sushant’s film ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, instantly struck a chord with fans. The romantic track, featuring Sushant alongside Vaani Kapoor, was sung by Jigar and Priya, with lyrics penned by Jaideep Sahni.

Although Ankita didn’t explicitly mention Sushant in her post, fans were quick to connect the dots. Many flooded the comments with love and nostalgia, recalling the bond she once shared with the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for seven years before their breakup in 2016, has often been vocal about her fond memories with him. Even after his passing, she has stood by his family during difficult times.

Despite facing criticism from certain quarters accusing her of using Sushant’s name for attention, Ankita has always maintained that she genuinely cared for him. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has also come out in her support on multiple occasions.

Ankita has since moved forward in life and is now in marital relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. Their relationship has been in the limelight, especially with their participation in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and, most recently, ‘Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment’.

Currently, Ankita is entertaining audiences in Season 2 of ‘Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment’, a cookery-based reality show where celebrities showcase their culinary skills with a humorous twist.