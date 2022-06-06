Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wins ‘Smart Jodi’, takes home Rs25 lakh prize

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were crowned the champions of the first season of ‘Smart Jodi’ on Sunday. The pair, who got married in December last year, was awarded the ‘golden Gath Bandhan’ and a financial prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Ballraj, a comedian, and his wife, Deepti, a vocalist, were named first runners-up. Maniesh Paul hosted the Star Plus show, which lasted eight weeks. Singer Udit Narayan thrilled the crowd with his performance on the finale which included special guests Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza.

Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also part of the grand finale but were removed early. The couples had to complete a jigsaw puzzle while on a moving platform for the final task.

Ankita and Vicky were the first to accomplish the job, and they did so in nine minutes. Ballraj and Deepti had various difficulties, but they eventually finished the task in 12 minutes.

Ankita resorted to social media after winning the ‘Smart Jodi’ competition to share moments from her crowning moment with her husband Vicky. Ankita wrote in response to the video, “My baby, see how far we’ve come. We were born to be together. We were destined to Make It Big. #anvikikahani.”

“We won the program because we were authentic,” she remarked, adding that it allowed them to spend more time together because Vicky is typically in Bilaspur for work assignments.

On her Instagram account, Ankita posted a video of their triumphant moment.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most gorgeous couples, presented them with the trophy. Ankita and Vicky both jumped with pleasure as they received the award.

“We won the program because we were authentic,” she remarked, adding that it allowed them to spend more time together because Vicky is typically in Bilaspur for work assignments.