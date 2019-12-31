While most Bollywood celebrities are heading out of the country, the B-Town kids chose to celebrate 2020 on home ground. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan shared glimpses from their New Year party in Alibaug on social media.

Ananya Panday shared a picture featuring the Khan den kids with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba and other friends.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the picture, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family.”

Another picture on Instagram shows the interior of the Alibaug home along with the group that also features SRK’s youngest son, AbRam.

View this post on Instagram new year, no new friends 😛 #2020 #family A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 30, 2019 at 6:47am PST

View this post on Instagram Full squads ❤❤ #suhanakhan A post shared by Suhana (@suhanakha2) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:30pm PST

In another set of pictures, the girl gang is spotted posing for pictures in front of a beach.