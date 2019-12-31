While most Bollywood celebrities are heading out of the country, the B-Town kids chose to celebrate 2020 on home ground. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan shared glimpses from their New Year party in Alibaug on social media.
Ananya Panday shared a picture featuring the Khan den kids with their cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba and other friends.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the picture, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family.”
Another picture on Instagram shows the interior of the Alibaug home along with the group that also features SRK’s youngest son, AbRam.
In another set of pictures, the girl gang is spotted posing for pictures in front of a beach.
Suhana, Ananya and girls gang enjoying the new year celebrations at Alibaug ❤️
Lit new year celebration with Suhana, Ananya, their cousins and friends at Alibaug ❤️
Stunning divas! Enjoying the new year celebration at Alibag house. @ananyapanday @suhanakhan2