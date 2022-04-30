Ananya Panday says Goodbye to abs as she gets set to enjoy local Lucknowi delicacies!

Youth icon, Ananya Panday has gone to Lucknow for a work event and the actress had a swarm of fans crowding her in the city. Post the event she took time out to enjoy the local delicacies of the city.

Taking to her social media, she shared her love of food as she posted a video of herself, donning a tank top and bottom. She captioned the boomerang as “Goodbye abs! Time for Biryani.”

In another story, we can see the hot and stunning actress posing at a local restaurant as she got ready to relish the famous Tunday kabab of Lucknow.

Reposting the video of her makeup artist who jokingly compared Ananya to Tunday Kabab, Ananya jotted down “ I don’t seek attention, I seekh kebab ”

On the work front, the actress recently left everybody stunned with her spectacular and suprising performance in Gehraiyaan, winning her rave reviews.

Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Kho Gye Hum Kaha’ while also juggling the dubbing of her Pan India Film ‘Liger’ opposite south superstar Vijay Devarakonda.