Amrita Rao drops first-ever pictures from her ‘Godh Bharai’, flaunts her baby bump in a yellow saree

”I have been a very private person, so when it comes to my personal details, I like to keep them away from the public glare. I don’t celebrate my birthday with the media. So, whenever the media asked me about my age, I used to give those Shakuntala Devi type of answers, like never ask a woman her age and a man his wage. I have never disclosed the details.” talking in an interview Vivaah actress said this being the not a controversial person she always managed to hide her private life from her fans recently.

The actress and her husband, RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy Veer in 2020 and since then she has been sharing some adorable pictures and moments with her son on her Instagram account.

However, after a long time, Amrita recently shared a YouTube video of her Godh Bharai ceremony with her husband where some inside pictures are seen which are adorable.

In the new video, Amrita has shared a few things about the baby shower ceremony, Amrita Rao drops a few unseen pictures with her husband also from the Godh Bharai ceremony.

The actress did some amazing work in the Bollywood industry but she did not last for long her fans are always eager to know about her private life.