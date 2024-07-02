Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness trainers praise his discipline and punctuality

Indian Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s extraordinary action-packed performance in “Kalki 2898AD” has left the audience awestruck. People are amazed by the actor’s fitness as he continues to deliver mind-blowing performances at the age of 81.

Recently his trainers, Shivohaam and Vrindaa Mehta, opened up about the actor’s disciplined and dedicated fitness routine. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, they said that actor’s priority towards fitness can be an inspiration to younger generations.

Vrindaa praised Big B’s dedication to take out time for fitness and exercise in his busy schedule. She said “If Amitabh Bachchan can make time to exercise, normal people can too. The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It’s not about comfort, it’s not about not having time… If Mr Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can of course, take out time to exercise.”

Explaining the kind of sessions that Mr.Bachchan takes, she said, “My sessions with Amit ji are more about breath work. We start off with basic breath exercises and move on to pranayams, and basic yoga stresses. Mindset… He’s the father of it all.”

She said that working with him has taught her the importance of discipline, punctuality, and modesty. “He’s punctual to the dot. Earlier, when I used to train him, we’d start at 6 am, and he was rarely late. And if little delays were happening, he would call and say, ‘I’m running a little late, I’m so sorry about it’. He doesn’t need to apologize for five or seven minutes…We take it for granted, but I’ve learned the value of time from him.” said Vrindha.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the giant success of Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898AD”. His portrayal of Ashwatthama in the film has generated a lot of applause and admiration from the audience.