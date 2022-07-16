Amitabh Bachchan tweets in praise of Sanjeev Kumar

Indian cinema has always been blessed by the presence of legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan. While the Shahenshah of Bollywood carries an era within him, he couldn’t stop himself from praising his friend, the late actor Sanjeev Kumar.

Over the course of his career, Amitabh Bachchan has worked in several films with Sanjeev Kumar. Be it comedy or drama, the chemistry of these superstars has always been loved by the masses. Upon the release of the authorized biography of his friend and late actor “Sanjeev Kumar – The Actor We All Loved”, by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and Uday Jariwala, Big B added his loving words on his social media. He wrote –

“एक अद्भुत कलाकार, एक मित्र, एक सरल स्वभाव ..

बस एक ही …

हरी भाई .. “

T 4347 – एक अद्भुत कलाकार, एक मित्र, एक सरल स्वभाव ..

बस एक ही … 🌹

हरी भाई .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SYjwurCFcR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar shared screen space in films like Sholay, Trishul, Silsila, Alaap, Faraar, and many more. The cinematic duo is remembered for its’ cult scenes’ that have carved a special place in the hearts of Hindi movie audiences.

Interestingly, Jaya Bachchan- then Jaya Bhaduri- with whom Sanjeev Kumar acted in some of the finest films of their career- like Anamika, Koshish, and Nauker, was like a sister to Sanjeev Kumar.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta – one of India’s rare female biographers- and Uday Jariwala, Sanjeev Kumar’s nephew have come together to author this important book of historical significance in the annals of Indian cinema.

The book traverses Sanjeev Kumar’s life from 1938 to 1985 and has been hailed as a thorough entertainer. This is Reeta’s third book. Before this, she has written ‘The Stranger In The Mirror’ and ‘Rescript Your Life.’