Amitabh Bachchan teases special ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shows

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood star, has hinted at something special in the works for fans of his latest blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Following the film’s well-deserved praise, Bachchan took to his blog on Monday to share exciting news about potential special screenings.

“We are in the process of planning to show to a few limited the film KALKI and I work towards it .. but please do not take this as an invitation yet .. the planning is in process .. IN PROCESS .. it may fructify it may not .. My love till then and more,” he wrote, keeping fans on their toes.

The superstar also treated his followers on Instagram with behind-the-scenes snapshots from ‘Kalki’. One striking image shows Bachchan suspended mid-air, alongside an intricate hand-like structure and a multitude of lights. “Errr … KALKI at work !! Umm .. just hanging around,” he quipped in his caption.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

This tease has sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration. “Unbelievable. Aise hi nahin legend bolte,” exclaimed one user, while another praised, “Wow sir hats off to u working so hard at this age. u r inspiration to all age.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been hailed for its unique storyline inspired by Hindu scriptures, set in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Notably, it also boasts cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, adding to its star-studded appeal.

In addition to his commitments to ‘Kalki’, Bachchan is actively filming ‘Vettaiyan’, where he shares the screen with Rajinikanth. His dedication and passion continue to inspire fans and industry peers alike, solidifying his status as a true legend of Indian cinema.