Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan attend Shivkumar Sharma’s Funeral

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi paid their last respects to the late Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma in Juhu on Wednesday. The santoor legend died on Tuesday. The late music maestro had composed music for Yash Chopra’s 1981 film Silsila, in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan co-starred.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s body was kept at his Pali Hill home on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the body was shifted to the Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu for “public darshan” till 1 pm. His last rites will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle on Wednesday.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.