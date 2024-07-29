Amitabh Bachchan gives out pointers on why ‘movement is crucial for overall well-being’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about why movement and gentle activities are “crucial for overall health and well-being”.

Big B took to his blog and shared a collection of pictures from the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

In the images, the actor is seen running towards the set, sitting opposite the hot seat, and posing in a monochrome shot.

Amitabh then elaborated, saying, “The body moves… not quite as before… but moves. Movements are an integral part of our living. We are brought here in this Universe to move… move out, move above, move about, and around, but move.”

“I sought the pt’s of movement for us likes and are given the directions that pertain to the fact of how movement is the crucible of necessity,” added the global head-turner.

Sharing his insights, the octogenarian wrote: “For an 82-year-old male, maintaining movement is crucial for overall health and well-being. Gentle activities like walking, swimming, or tai chi can help enhance mobility, strength, and balance. Stretching exercises improve flexibility, reducing the risk of injury.”

The blog also mentioned that light resistance training can preserve muscle mass and bone density.

“It’s essential to include regular breaks and avoid overexertion. Social activities like dancing or group exercises provide both physical and mental benefits. Consulting with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise regimen is important to ensure safety and to tailor the activities to the individual’s health status and physical capabilities. And so I move.”

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, the thespian will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil action drama ‘Vettaiyan’ starring Rajinikanth.

The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.