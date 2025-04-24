American singer Mary Millben stands in solidarity with India after Pahalgam terror attack

American singer Mary Millben has expressed her heartfelt solidarity with India following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

The attack, which took place at the serene Baisaran Valley meadow, left 26 people dead, most of them tourists, and many others injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with families of the victims left in mourning as innocent lives were lost in what was supposed to be a peaceful holiday destination.

In her emotional message, Mary Millben conveyed her grief and shared in the sorrow of the families affected by the attack. She took to social media, responding to a post by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had strongly condemned the assault.

Millben wrote, “My beloved #India, I grieve with you in this difficult time following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Innocent tourists never returning home. Mothers mourning their sons. Women widowed. Children orphaned. My heart mourns with you. Grateful for the solidarity shared by @POTUS and @VP. PM @narendramodi and India, I too stand in solidarity with you. Now and always. I am praying fervently for you.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government has been swift in its response to the attack, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlining several decisive measures taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to address the aftermath.

The attack has escalated tensions, leading India to take a series of diplomatic steps, including the expulsion of key Pakistani military personnel.

Misri announced that the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had been declared “Persona Non Grata” and were given a week to leave the country. In retaliation, India also decided to withdraw its own Defense, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These actions effectively annul the posts at both High Commissions.

Additionally, five support staff members of the Service Advisors are set to be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

Another major decision by India involved closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, effective immediately. The government also decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty “with immediate effect” until Pakistan demonstrates a credible and irrevocable commitment to renounce its support for cross-border terrorism.

In a further diplomatic move, Pakistanis will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals were canceled, and those currently in India under these visas were given 48 hours to leave.

The Indian government is also set to reduce the strength of both High Commissions. Misri stated that by May 1, 2025, the number of diplomatic staff at the Pakistani High Commission would be brought down from 55 to 30, as part of the ongoing response.