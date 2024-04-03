Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser set to ignite screens on his birthday

Allu Arjun fans, mark your calendars! The excitement is palpable as the teaser for ‘Pushpa 2’ is all set to drop on April 8, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. Brace yourselves for a double dose of fire as the film’s team unveiled a fresh poster alongside the announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun himself shared the news, writing, “Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024.” Meanwhile, the official handle of the film teased, “He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th,” accompanied by the striking new poster.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, ‘Pushpa 2’ is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and helmed by director Sukumar. Joining Allu Arjun in the lead cast are acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

The anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2’ is heightened by the success of its predecessor, for which Allu Arjun received a National Film Award. Reflecting on this honor, the actor took to social media last August to express his gratitude to fans and fellow artists alike. In a heartfelt message, he congratulated all the national award winners while humbly acknowledging the outpouring of love and support from across the country.

The first installment of ‘Pushpa’ captivated audiences with its gripping narrative of power struggles intertwined with the illicit trade of red sandalwood. Directed by Sukumar, the film left fans eager for more, setting high expectations for its sequel.

As the teaser launch approaches, fans can’t contain their excitement to catch a glimpse of what ‘Pushpa 2’ has in store. With Allu Arjun at the helm once again, the stage is set for another blockbuster that promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline and stellar performances. Mark your calendars and get ready to be swept away by the fiery world of ‘Pushpa’ once more!