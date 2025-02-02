Allu Aravind interested in making ‘Ghajini 2’ with Aamir Khan

The 2008 thriller ‘Ghajini’ led by Aamir Khan emerged as a ground-breaking project, inaugurating the 100 crore club in Bollywood. Allu Aravind had served as a presenter of the psychological action thriller, co-written and directed by A R Murugadoss. ‘Ghajini’ collected over 200 crores and it was a remake of Tamil actor Suriya’s eponymous film. On the other hand, the original title found inspiration in the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Memento.’ Meanwhile, the 2008 also starred Asin and the late Jiah Khan. Now, ‘Ghajini 2’ seems to be in the cards.

Recently, at the trailer launch of ‘Thandel,’ Allu Aravind iterated his interest in making ‘Ghajini 2′ with Aamir Khan. The actor was invited to unveil the Hindi trailer of the upcoming film. Meanwhile, talking about the 2008 film, Aravind said, “That time reaching Rs. 100 crores at the box office was impossible. In the middle of the film, he challenged us on the sets and this will be the first ₹100 crores film.”

Continuing, he said, “We were wishing like that. Ghajini is the first film to do Rs 100 crore. Now,100 crores is equivalent to Rs 1000 crore. I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you, maybe Ghajini 2.”

Moving ahead, Aamir Khan talked about getting the invitation to be the chief guest of the Hindi trailer launch of ‘Thandel.’ Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are leading the film. “Even without knowing anything, I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘I want you to know that this film is coming on February 7th’. I was like, ‘ok, so?’. He replied, ‘Your son’s film is also releasing the same day.” Notably, Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan’s film ‘Loveyapa’ is also hitting theatres on February 7.

Moreover, talking about ‘Thandel,’ the actor said, “I believe all films will work. When the story is good then the audience likes those films. In the past, we’ve seen films that were released on the same day and they did well. It’s a fantastic trailer, it is well-shot and has great music.”