All about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is an Indian actress and theatre artist. She is best known for playing the role of ‘Monisha Sarabhai’ in the TV serial, “Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Since childhood she was fond of acting and dancing. After completing her studies, she got the opportunity to play the lead role in the television serial Sukanya, but on television, she gained popularity from 2003, Star Plus show Sanjivani, in this show, she played the role of Dr. Simran. After this show, she never looked back. She appeared in many popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bidaai, Anupamaa, etc.

She has participated in different reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, and Bigg Boss (Season 1) (2006) and stunt/dare reality game show, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 2 (2009). She also gave voice over in the animation film, Dashavatar (2008). In 2000, she established an advertising agency in Mumbai. Presently, she is a regular anchor of Bioscope, a films-based TV show telecast on the national channel of Doordarshan. She also played in a New York Life commercial with Ravi Kishen.



Bio

Birth name- Rupali Ganguly

Nickname- Rupali

Debut- television Sukanya in 2000

Religion- Hindu

Birthplace- Kolkata West Bengal

Date of birth- 5th April 1977

Hobbies- travelling and dancing

Physical stats

High- 5’5” Feet

Weight- 58 kg

Figure measurements- 36 28 36

Eye colour- black

Hair colour- black

Family

Mother’s Name- Rajni Ganguly (producer)

Father’s Name- Anil Ganguly (Director)

Brother’s Name- Vijaya Ganguly

(Director/choreographer)

Husband’s Name- Ashwin K Verma

Marriage Date- 6th February 2013

Son’s Name- Rudransh

Favourite things

Favourite actor- Amitabh Bachan

Favourite actress- unknown

Favourite drink- chai

Favourite food- aloo ka parantha

Favourite place- London

Facts about Rupali Ganguly