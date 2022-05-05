All about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is an Indian actress and theatre artist. She is best known for playing the role of ‘Monisha Sarabhai’ in the TV serial, “Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Since childhood she was fond of acting and dancing. After completing her studies, she got the opportunity to play the lead role in the television serial Sukanya, but on television, she gained popularity from 2003, Star Plus show Sanjivani, in this show, she played the role of Dr. Simran. After this show, she never looked back. She appeared in many popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bidaai, Anupamaa, etc.
She has participated in different reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, and Bigg Boss (Season 1) (2006) and stunt/dare reality game show, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 2 (2009). She also gave voice over in the animation film, Dashavatar (2008). In 2000, she established an advertising agency in Mumbai. Presently, she is a regular anchor of Bioscope, a films-based TV show telecast on the national channel of Doordarshan. She also played in a New York Life commercial with Ravi Kishen.
Bio
Birth name- Rupali Ganguly
Nickname- Rupali
Debut- television Sukanya in 2000
Religion- Hindu
Birthplace- Kolkata West Bengal
Date of birth- 5th April 1977
Hobbies- travelling and dancing
Physical stats
High- 5’5” Feet
Weight- 58 kg
Figure measurements- 36 28 36
Eye colour- black
Hair colour- black
Family
Mother’s Name- Rajni Ganguly (producer)
Father’s Name- Anil Ganguly (Director)
Brother’s Name- Vijaya Ganguly
(Director/choreographer)
Husband’s Name- Ashwin K Verma
Marriage Date- 6th February 2013
Son’s Name- Rudransh
Favourite things
Favourite actor- Amitabh Bachan
Favourite actress- unknown
Favourite drink- chai
Favourite food- aloo ka parantha
Favourite place- London
Facts about Rupali Ganguly
- In 1985, she started her career as a child artist in the film Saaheb.
- Rupali is also a business woman, she runs her own advertising agency in Mumbai which she founded in 2000.