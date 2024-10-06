Alia Bhatt x Alan Walker: A night to remember at Bengaluru show

In an exciting turn of events for fans in Bengaluru, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a surprise appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker Sunburn concert on Friday night. The event, known for its electrifying atmosphere, got an extra spark when Alia took the stage, charming the crowd and creating unforgettable moments.

As part of her promotional activities for the upcoming film ‘Jigra’, set to hit theaters on October 11, Alia Bhatt wowed the Alan Walker audience dressed in a stunning off-shoulder blue top paired with a matching skirt.

The actress not only performed but also engaged with fans, greeting them in Kannada, which added a personal touch to the night. Videos and photos from the concert quickly spread across social media, showcasing her infectious energy and the joy of her interactions with fans backstage.

‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala, features Alia in a compelling role as Satya, a fiercely protective sister determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, portrayed by Vedang Raina. The recently released action-packed trailer has generated significant buzz, highlighting Alia’s powerful performance. One poignant moment in the trailer showcases her character’s struggle and determination, where she declares, “Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu,” underlining the emotional depth of her role.

This film marks Vedang Raina’s second appearance on screen, following his debut in ‘The Archies’ last year. ‘Jigra’ promises a captivating soundtrack, featuring the lively track “Chal Kudiye,” which reunites Alia with popular singer Diljit Dosanjh. Fans can also look forward to a revamped version of the classic song “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka,” showcasing Vedang’s vocal talent.

Vasan Bala, known for his previous works like ‘Monica O My Darling’, ‘Peddlers’, and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, has crafted a narrative that blends action with emotional storytelling in ‘Jigra’. The film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, with a script co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. With such an impressive lineup, ‘Jigra’ is shaping up to be a cinematic treat for audiences.