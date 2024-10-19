Alia Bhatt shares pictures from Kashmir schedule of ‘Alpha’

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘Jigra’, is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to drop two pictures from Kashmir. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in woollen attire basking in the sun.

She simply captioned the picture, “Kashmir #Alpha’.

Actress Sharvari also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a serene landscape from Kashmir.

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’ which was also produced by YRF. Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Meanwhile, Alia’s film ‘Jigra’ got embroiled in a controversy as actress-director Divya Khossla launched a scathing attack on her, claiming she bought ‘Jigra’ tickets herself.

Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’, and shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’.

She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

Interestingly, Divya’s ‘Savi’ is said to follow the same jail break story as that of Alia’s ‘Jigra’ (the only difference being in ‘Savi’, the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in ‘Jigra’, Alia takes her brother out of the prison).