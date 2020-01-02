While most Bollywood celebs took off to places like Switzerland, Alia Bhatt chose a tropical location to celebrate New Year 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli were seen basking in the winter sun of the Swiss Alps, while Parineeti Chopra enjoyed an Austrian New Year.

Like Alia, Priyanka Chopra was among the few celebs to visit a summer place for vacation.

She shared a picture of herself soaking in the sun against a beachy background with a caption that read, “the light is coming 2020.”

Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt commented on the photograph and wrote, “My sunshine,” while actress Dia Mirza posted heart emojis.

She also shared Instagram stories of herself vacationing.

In one snip, she soaks in the sand and the sea and wishes everyone a ‘Happy New Year’.

In another, she can be seen sharing her mood of the day.

The last snip shows Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra.

Perhaps, Alia spent the first day of New Year chilling at some beach location with her director friend Ayan.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.