Ali Sethi of ‘Pasoori’ fame trends. Know why the old song was a big hit

Ali Sethi, the renowned singer known for his hit song ‘Pasoori’, is currently making waves on social media. The reason behind his sudden popularity is the controversy surrounding the remake of his beloved song ‘Pasoori’ titled ‘Satyaprem ki katha’. Fans and music enthusiasts are expressing their disappointment as the new version fails to capture the essence of the original, which was a collaboration between Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for Coke Studio Pakistan.

‘Pasoori’, meaning disaster or trouble in English, is highly praised for its beautiful composition by critics and reviewers. The song originated from Ali Sethi’s inspiration during a road trip from Faisalabad to Lahore, where he noticed similar lines written on the back of a Punjabi truck. It explores the concept of finding a stress-free state and resonates with audiences worldwide.

The song’s global popularity can be attributed to its fusion of Turkic, Indic, Arab, Persian, and universal beats. By combining these diverse influences with themes of separation, heartbreak, self-love, expression, and acceptance, ‘Pasoori’ struck a chord with listeners and gained immense fame.

Ali Sethi describes ‘Pasoori’ as a bittersweet expression of unrequited love, reminiscent of the Wabi-Sabi philosophy in art or the strange joy found in melancholy. In an interview, he revealed that he drew inspiration from Punjabi folk songs he grew up listening to, allowing him to incorporate wordplay and double entendres, subtly challenging orthodox views.

The song blends elements of both raga and reggae, aiming to represent Punjabi culture while engaging in a global dialogue. True to his musical style of defying norms and expressing dissent, Sethi aimed to make a statement on the free flow of ideas and melodies through ‘Pasoori’, transforming angst into art and celebrating artistic self-expression in a world where boundaries have become more rigid.

The YouTube description of the song echoes this sentiment, encouraging the transcendence of boundaries and the bridging of distances through compassion, love, and identity. And indeed, ‘Pasoori’ successfully achieved this goal, resonating with audiences far and wide.