Alaya F shares unseen BTS from her yoga routine

Alaya F is one of the few actresses who is inclined toward Yoga and wellness. The actress often shares her Yoga routine which is equally inspiring and motivating for her followers and fans. We are aware that Alaya F is awesome in every sense. From perfecting every impossible yoga pose to sharing one of the most detailed artwork, Alaya is talented in every term.

Alaya shared a video of herself exhibiting the struggle behind her perfect yoga routine. Taking to the caption, she said “Welcome to the unglamorous world of a few of my fails behind every great video is a whole bunch of these silly moments, (sic)”

Alaya F is a girl next door who can draw, paint, and dance, and has a lilac side to her personality while her fierceness makes her look like a diva at times. She is relatable, approachable, and extremely authentic and that is why her fans love her the most.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.