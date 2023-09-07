Akshay Kumar’s New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue getting trolled, here is the reason

After many not so successful films The posters Akshay Kumar is ready with his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is in news catching attention of the masses for the wrong reason.

The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, and now the name of the film is changed and the Indian in the title has been rephrased to Bharat, which has brought in a huge controversy resulting in the film being trolled. As we know, the change has been brought in with India being changed to Bharat. It began with President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invite to G20 delegates that read “President of Bharat” instead of India. There has been a mixed response pouring in from the masses and citizens over this change in the country name.

