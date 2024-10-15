Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad pulled after 6 years in theaters

Theaters will no longer show Akshay Kumar’s long-standing anti-smoking advertisement, popularly known as the “Nandu ad.”

This change comes after a six-year run during which the ad had regular screening before films, spreading a strong anti-smoking message.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently made the decision to remove the ad, though the exact reasons remain unclear. It has since been replaced by a new anti-tobacco campaign that highlights the immediate benefits of quitting smoking, even within just 20 minutes.

Advertisement

For those who may not remember, the Nandu ad featured Akshay Kumar alongside actor Ajay Singh Pal, who played the titular character. Ajay, originally from Madhya Pradesh, first appeared with Akshay in the 2018 film ‘Padman’, in which he sold cotton to Akshay’s character.

His performance earned him a spot in the anti-smoking campaign, which was first aired during the release of Akshay’s film ‘Gold’ in 2018. The ad focused on Akshay advising Nandu to quit smoking and use the money saved to purchase sanitary pads for his wife, cleverly tying the message to the plot of ‘Padman’, which promotes menstrual hygiene awareness.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has required anti-smoking messages to play in theaters since 2012, ensuring that such public health campaigns reach wide audiences.

While Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad may have concluded its run, the Bollywood superstar has a lot more in store for his fans. He has an exciting slate of upcoming films, including ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Bhoot Bangla’, ‘Skyforce’, ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and many others.