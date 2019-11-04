After singer B Praak’s voice for a song”Teri Mitti” in Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari created much buzz, the two are set to collaborate again for Akshay’s debut in a music video.

Mirror confirmed the news about the upcoming collaboration.

Akshay has had an eventful year with diverse films like Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4; all happened to do great business at the box office.

As fans await the return of the megastar in Laxmmi Bomb and Good Newwz, the 52-year-old added another feather to his hat with his upcoming music video debut.

Titled “Fillhal”, the lyrics of the song have been penned by lyricist Jaani.

Akshay shared his views on the collaboration with Mumbai Mirror.

“Having experienced the magic of B Praak’s voice firsthand with Teri Mitti from my film Kesari, there was not much needed to convince me to come onboard for ‘Fillhal.’ And to top it off the lyrics are so beautiful, it’s impossible to not feel anything,” he said.

The music video will also feature Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk and actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon.

B Praak’s “Teri Mitti” topped the music charts last year with its release.