Akshay Kumar supports Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment amidst debt concerns

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani’s production house, Pooja Entertainment, recently faced criticism over alleged withheld crew salaries and rumors of a 250-crore debt, prompting speculation about selling their seven-storey office. However, Vashu Bhagnani refuted these claims in an interview, acknowledging the impact of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s failure but disputing the severity of the situation. He disclosed that Akshay Kumar was the first to offer support following the incident.

“Akshay was the first to call me, reassuring me not to worry and offering his unconditional support,” Bhagnani stated. He also mentioned receiving calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and David Dhawan, expressing gratitude for their solidarity. Bhagnani emphasized his deep affection for the industry, saying, “I love the film industry, it is my life. There are still emotional people here who stand by you through thick and thin.”

In an interview with ANI, Bhagnani denied reports of selling their office of Pooja Entertainment to settle debts post the film’s failure, clarifying, “That’s not true. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flopped, but it’s part of our business cycle. It has nothing to do with property deals.” He explained plans to expand their office building from seven to fifteen storeys, highlighting it as his 45th construction project.

Addressing concerns about unpaid crew salaries, Bhagnani dismissed them as unfounded, urging those affected to come forward for resolution instead of airing grievances on social media.