Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz bagged a lot of positive reviews as soon as the makers unveiled the first look posters and trailer. The film takes a step towards discussing in vitro fertilization through a comic drama.

The story revolves around Akshay and Kareena as Mr and Mrs Batra trying to conceive a baby, whereas Diljit and Kiara also as Mr and Mrs Batra aspire to begin parenthood. The two couples try IVF but confusion unfolds when their sperms get interchanged in the lab and Diljit turns to their door to claim his baby.

From the looks of the trailer, songs, jokes, and one-liners, it is clear that Good Newwz aims to be a masala entertainer, besides also addressing a pertinent issue that is misunderstood in society.

The trailer of the film is already creating the buzz and now Akshay Kumar has shared a new still from the film.

On Thursday, Rustom actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a new picture of himself and Kareena, leaving the fans more excited.

In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting and looking at each other. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “You know it’s time to file for bankruptcy when she asks you, ‘Baby, how much do you love me? (sic).”

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the screens on December 27, 2019. Diljit and Kiara began shooting in December last year whereas Akshay and Kareena then joined the fun banter in January 2019.