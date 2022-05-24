Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ set for World TV Premiere on May 28

Producer Boney Kapoor and actress Huma Qureshi share their experience of working on the Tamil action thriller ‘Valimai’. The movie will have its world television premiere on May 28.

Speaking about ‘Valimai,’ producer of the film, Boney says: “Cinema in India has a sole purpose to entertain the families around and present a good time. With ‘Valimai’ I wanted to create something that entertains and at the same time thrills the audience.”

While talking about the storyline of the movie, he shares: “The police-thief genre is always something that audiences have enjoyed in the past. ‘Valimai’ brings that genre back but with layers of robust action and a message.”

“The high-tension bike chase in the film adds a layer of excitement to the chase sequences and I think that will seek out the inherent action buffs and add new fans to the base. Ajith Kumar is a celebrated name in the industry and known to perform his own stunts throughout his career and I was sure he could get the job done.”

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Valimai features Ajith Kumar along with Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Bani J in pivotal roles.

About her experience, Huma shares that action sequences are often loved by the audience: “Action as a genre is rapidly growing in audiences. And now, with top-class action entertainers like ‘Valimai’, there are a million more reasons why the genre has become even more exciting.”

“Films like ‘Valimai’ push the envelope with a different storyline accommodating cutting-edge action sequences and along with the hero, even strong female characters taking on the enemies.”

On sharing her experience of preparing for her role: “Learning to ride a bike to don the ‘never get bogged down’ attitude, this film made me feel empowered and fierce; I would like everyone to feel that way when they watch this film,” she adds.

‘Valimai’ will have its world television premiere on May 28 at Zee Cinema at 8 p.m.